Who’s that? Angeline Quinto as Mariah Carey, Pepe Herrera, other fun costumes at Star Magical Christmas Ball

Pepe Herrera (left) and Angeline Quinto as fun impersonations and costumes at the Star Magical Christmas Ball in Solaire North, Quezon City on November 24, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — When a petite lady with blonde hombre hair and looking very much like Mariah Carey walked on the white carpet of Star Magical Christmas Ball last night, people were guessing who she was.

It was not only until she slightly broke character and when the hosts informed lookers that it was none other than Angeline Quinto, who came as another popular singer, the legendary Mariah Carey.

Like Angeline, comedian Pepe Herrera was unforgettable with both his costume and white carpet walk as entertaining as the man himself.

The comedian came as a walking Christmas tree with his face painted green like the grouchy Grinch. His outfit was made with what seemed to be upcycled colorful printed leftover fabric. He topped his look with a red Santa hat. Totally in character, he gamely posed and engaged with the cameras, a total performer and artist on the white carpet.

Another "Who’s that" moment is JC Alcantara, who came as an ashen-faced elven prince complete with a shoulder-length blonde wig. He wore a black cape over a customarily green outfit commonly associated with cartoon elves.

Nyoy Volante wrapped himself as a candy cane gift, with a literal box attached to his body.

And definitely the most-talked about costumes at last night’s Star Magical Christmas Ball was the eight-member group BINI, who dressed up as favorite Noche Buena spread of Lechon, Lumpia, Fruit Salad, Ham and Queso de Bola.

