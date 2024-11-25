Couple goals: DonBelle, Loinie, FranSeth grace Star Magical Christmas white carpet

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano grace the white carpet of Star Magical Christmas Ball in Solaire North in Quezon City on November 24, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic’s couples, whether real, reel or rumored, came in their Christmas best, led by the popular TV and movie pairing of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano closing the Star Magical Christmas white carpet show last night in Solaire North in Quezon City.

Donny and Belle, or DonBelle to fans, were simply elegant as the apt finale of Sunday’s white carpet show. Donny came in a black suit, while his perennial screen partner Belle was a in sleek sparkly red dress.

The pair will headline another streaming series for Viu titled “How To Spot A Red Flag,” which premieres today, November 25.

FranSeth was another Star Magic couple who graced the red carpet in matching red suit and red dress.

“Halfmates” co-stars Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma shared a moment when Jeremiah put on the Santa Claus hat on Kaori’s head before they posed for the cameras.

Real-life couples also shared tender moments on the white carpet.

Chie Filomeno was caught looking adorably at her boyfriend, actor Jake Cuenca.

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte were all smiles, while RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza were dashing and elegant in their all-white ensembles.

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio < >

RELATED: DonBelle topbills Viu original series 'How to Spot a Red Flag'