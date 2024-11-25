^

Entertainment

Couple goals: DonBelle, Loinie, FranSeth grace Star Magical Christmas white carpet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 8:45am
Couple goals: DonBelle, Loinie, FranSeth grace Star Magical Christmas white carpet
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano grace the white carpet of Star Magical Christmas Ball in Solaire North in Quezon City on November 24, 2024
Philstar.com / Marco Beech

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic’s couples, whether real, reel or rumored, came in their Christmas best, led by the popular TV and movie pairing of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano closing the Star Magical Christmas white carpet show last night in Solaire North in Quezon City. 

Donny and Belle, or DonBelle to fans, were simply elegant as the apt finale of Sunday’s white carpet show. Donny came in a black suit, while his perennial screen partner Belle was a in sleek sparkly red dress. 

The pair will headline another streaming series for Viu titled “How To Spot A Red Flag,” which premieres today, November 25. 

FranSeth was another Star Magic couple who graced the red carpet in matching red suit and red dress. 

“Halfmates” co-stars Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma shared a moment when Jeremiah put on the Santa Claus hat on Kaori’s head before they posed for the cameras. 

Real-life couples also shared tender moments on the white carpet. 

Chie Filomeno was caught looking adorably at her boyfriend, actor Jake Cuenca. 

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte were all smiles, while RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza were dashing and elegant in their all-white ensembles. 

RELATED: DonBelle topbills Viu original series 'How to Spot a Red Flag'

BELLE MARIANO

CHIE FILOMENO

DONBELLE

DONNY PANGILINAN

FRANCINE DIAZ

JAKE CUENCA

JANE OINEZA

JEREMIAH LISBO

KAORI OINUMA

LOISA ANDALIO

RK BAGATSING

RONNIE ALONTE

SETH FEDELIN

STAR MAGIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Gladiator 3&rsquo; already in works, says director

‘Gladiator 3’ already in works, says director

1 day ago
Ridley Scott’s long-awaited “Gladiator” sequel has not even hit US theaters yet, but the veteran director...
Entertainment
fbtw
When practicality meets playfulness in fashion

When practicality meets playfulness in fashion

By Pat-P Daza | 10 hours ago
On Nov. 11, event curator (and good friend) Anna Amigo invited me to the press launch of Yoya, a clothing line that opened...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray reacts to Chelsea Manalo being named Miss Universe Asia

Catriona Gray reacts to Chelsea Manalo being named Miss Universe Asia

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray shared her thoughts on the recently concluded Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico, expressing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eddie Romero&rsquo;s &lsquo;Ganito&rsquo; selected for UNESCO memory of the world

Eddie Romero’s ‘Ganito’ selected for UNESCO memory of the world

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 1 day ago
On the centennial of National Artist for Film Eddie Romero, the Dumaguete born director’s seminal “Ganito Kami...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque, Sue Ramirez go island-hopping in Siargao, still mum on dating rumors

Dominic Roque, Sue Ramirez go island-hopping in Siargao, still mum on dating rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actors Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque were spotted in Siargao together yet again but neither have yet to address the circulating...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Shrek' director tackles taboo in Netflix fairy tale 'Spellbound'

'Shrek' director tackles taboo in Netflix fairy tale 'Spellbound'

By Andrew Marszal | 19 hours ago
In "Shrek" director Vicky Jenson's new film, "Spellbound," a princess' parents have been transformed by a dastardly spell...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Hello, Love, Again&rsquo; 1st Filipino film to earn P1 billion box-office sales worldwide

‘Hello, Love, Again’ 1st Filipino film to earn P1 billion box-office sales worldwide

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ sequel movie, “Hello, Love, Again” is reportedly the first Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad shoot romantic MV in Hong Kong

KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad shoot romantic MV in Hong Kong

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 21 hours ago
The couple headed back to Hong Kong, this time to shoot KD’s "Be With U" music video (MV), which features a storyline...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chinese film on COVID-19 wins Taiwan's top Golden Horse prizes

Chinese film on COVID-19 wins Taiwan's top Golden Horse prizes

By Amber Wang | 22 hours ago
A Chinese film set during the COVID-19 pandemic won the top prizes in Taiwan's prestigious Golden Horse Awards, which saw...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with