The Philippines, Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed win Miss Universe 2024 special prizes

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was recognized as the Best National Host Tour Country during the Miss Universe 2024 preliminary competition in Mexico earlier today.

The preliminary round of the 73rd Miss Universe pageant that took place in Mexico saw 126 contestants from around the world don swimsuits, evening gowns, and national costumes.

At the end of three segments, an array of special prizes were handed to several delegates and national organizations.

Pageant manager Jonas Gaffud accepted the Best National Host Tour Country award on behalf of Miss Universe Philippines, represented in the competition by Chelsea Manalo.

Earlier in the event, half-Filipino Miss Universe Bahrain Shereen Ahmed was announced as one of the seven Silver Winners of the Voice for Change competition, making for an excellent gift for her 30th birthday.

All competing delegates of Miss Universe chooses a cause to champion for Voice for Change, also serving as a public call to action outside of the pageant itself. Shereen's advocacy is support for single mothers.

Also named Voice for Change Silver Winners with Shereen were Aruba's Anouk Eman, Guinea's Saran Bah, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Finland's Matilda Wirtavuori, Eritrea's Snit Tewoldemedhin, and Cayman Islands' Raegan Rutty.

The contest's Gold Winners were Bolivia's Juliana Barrientos, Guatemala's Ana Gabriela Villanueva, and Cambodia's Davin Prasath.

Chelsea's advocacy was for families and children of Filipino migrant workers while her predecessor Michelle Dee, a Gold Winner last year, ran an advocacy for autism awareness.

