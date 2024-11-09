Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, Shereen Ahmed Miss Universe 2024 headshots unveiled

MANILA, Philippines — The headshots of the remaining Filipina contestants at Miss Universe 2024 are now up on the Miss Universe Instagram page, just over a week before the 73rd edition of the long-running pageant.

Miss Universe uploaded the headshots of this year's candidates in batches, officially co-captured by Joseph Mancilla, where the Philippines' representative Chelsea Manalo was included in the second batch.

In Chelsea's headshot showing off her right profile, the beauty queen is wearing a green bejeweled dress and matching earrings.

Also in the second batch of headshots is that of Filipino-Kiwi Victoria Velasquez Vincent representing New Zealand.

Victoria's photo was more central but still showing her right profile, with her wearing a red and gold dress and sparkling gold jewelry.

The headshot of Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed, who is Filipino-Bahraini, was included in the fourth batch along with the delegates of USA, Indonesia, Laos, Canada, and Peru, the latter actually being Chelsea's roommate.

The last Filipina's headshot, Great Britain's Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, was in the fifth batch with the contestants from Nepal, Japan, Chile, and the US Virgin Islands.

Like Chelsea, Shereen and Christina were wearing green bejeweled dresses and matching earrings.

Nearly 130 candidates are vying to succeed Sheynnis Palacios as Miss Universe 2024 this November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines).

If successful, Chelsea will be the fifth Philippine winner after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

