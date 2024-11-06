Chelsea Manalo, Victoria Vincent Miss Universe 2024 headshots unveiled

MANILA, Philippines — The headshot of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo is now up on the Miss Universe Instagram page, just over a week before the 73rd edition of the long-running pageant.

Miss Universe is uploading the headshots of this year's candidates in batches, the first 12 including the representatives of Thailand, Colombia, Brazil, Italy, Australia, Argentina, and Vietnam.

Chelsea's headshot was included in the second batch along with the delegates of Puerto Rico, Korea, Singapore, Germany, and France.

In her headshot — officially co-captured by Joseph Mancilla — showing off her right profile, Chelsea is wearing a green bejewelled dress and matching earrings.

Also in the second batch of headshots is that of Filipino-Kiwi Victoria Velasquez Vincent representing New Zealand.

Victoria's photo was more central but still showing her right profile, with her wearing a red and gold dress and sparkling gold jewelry.

Still to be posted by Miss Universe are the headshots of two other half-Filipinos in competition, United Kingdom's Christina dela Cruz Chalk and Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed.

Over 125 candidates are vying to succeed Sheynnis Palacios as Miss Universe this November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines).

RELATED: Miss Universe announces 2024 judges, selection committee