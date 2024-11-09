Chelsea Manalo, Peru bet develop 'Peruppines' friendship ahead of Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo and Miss Universe Peru 2024 Tati Calmell established camaraderie ahead of the prestigious pageant's coronation night in Mexico next week.

In her Instagram account, Tati posted photos of them flexing a heart pose.

“#PERUPPINES in the house,” Tati captioned the post.

“My lovely sister, Chelsea, getting to experience this journey together is such a blessing! Love your pure heart. Ates for life!” she added.

Chelsea commented on Tati's post describing the beauty queen from Peru "best ate." "Ate" is the Filipino term for older female sibling or relative. It has become an accepted term to refer to an older female in general.

The beauty queen from Bulacan recently reached 300,000 followers on Instagram.

“Feeling the love and support from every one of you!” she said.

Chelsea is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

