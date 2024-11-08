Chelsea Manalo advocating for OFWs' children, families for Miss Universe's Voice for Change

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo is advocating for families and children of Filipino migrant workers for Miss Universe 2024's Voice for Change competition.

All competing delegates of Miss Universe chooses a cause to champion for Voice for Change, also serving as a public call to action outside of the competition.

A contestant boosts her chances of getting a place at the finals once she becomes a finalist and winner in the Voice for Change round.

The Philippines' representative last year, Michelle Dee, who ran an advocacy for autism awareness, was among the three Gold Winners as she finished in the Top 10 and won three other special awards.

Michelle's successor Chelsea is advocating for the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which she describes as "modern heroes."

In a video showcasing her advocacy, Chelsea shared 2023 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority that there are around 2.16 million Filipino migrant workers, a number that nearly tripled as of 2024.

"Beyond their remittances and balikbayan boxes are stories of sacrifices, stories of families continuing to thrive despite the distance, time zones, and circumstances," Chelsea said, noting she comes from a family of migrant workers as her father was a seaman for 10 years.

The video indicated that Chelsea's advocacy falls under the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals No. 3 (Good Health and Well-being), No. 4 (Quality Education), and No. 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Chelsea remarked some children end up in different family situations and attempts to stay connected with parents abroad may still leave some young individuals feeling abandoned or neglected, affecting their education, development, mental health, and relationships with others.

"I made it my mission to show these kids that the realities of their family life, however challenging, should never hinder them from realizing their fullest potential," Chelsea continued, sharing the programs of the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

"When we look out for one another, we help the youth feel appreciated and understood, transforming their situations into collective experiences," she ended. "Instead of isolating challenges, we have the power to help, mold, and shape the youth."

The Facebook page of Miss Universe Philippines said that Chelsea had dropped from 12th to 14th in Voice for Change votes, but there is still time to boost her up before voting ends this week.

Over 125 candidates are vying to succeed Sheynnis Palacios as Miss Universe this November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines).

If successful, Chelsea will be the country's fifth to be crowned Miss Universe after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

