Analysis: Miss Universe 2024 semifinalists forecast

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the Miss Universe 2024 delegates arrived in Mexico City for the 73rd pageant edition, we saw some girls who we think would place in the semifinal round.

We simply based our choices from their headshots and videos shared on social media, as well as observations on how they interacted with fellow delegates, the organizers, and fans they've come in contact with.

This is a two-part series so we begin with the first 10:

Philippines - Chelsea Manalo is the first Filipino winner with Afro-American lineage. That by itself is a highlight in Philippine pageant history. And coupled with a kind heart and sunny disposition, the beauteous Bulakeña has her sights on the country's fifth crown.

Peru - Chelsea's roommate, Tatiana Calmell, is out to finish some unfinished business. Her compatriots are of the belief that Janick Maceta was robbed of the crown in 2020.

Thailand - Opal Chuangsri, like her predecessor, is rumored to be a favorite among pageant organizers.

Puerto Rico - The Philippines' Gloria Diaz crowned their first winner in 1970, Marasol Malaret. After a near-win in 2019, with Madison Anderson, this state in the Bermuda Triangle has been gunning for its sixth crown.

Venezuela - After the USA, this country has the most number of wins at seven. Like all powerhouse countries, they too are aiming for their eighth.

Denmark - Victoria Theilvig visited Mexico City weeks before the official arrival dates, prompting netizens to assume that she's the chosen one.

South Africa - Speaking of inclusivity, Mia le Roux is the first deaf winner in her country's pageant history. She's up against many other "firsts" in this Mexico edition.

Mexico - They're not only the host, they also want to win the crown like what Denise Quiñones did in 2001 - with Puerto Rico winning the home court.

Egypt - Logina Salah may suffer from Vitiligo (Psoriasis) but her skin condition will not hinder her chances of placing in the competition.

France - presenting the most glamorous national finals annually, 2024 winner Indira Ampiot has favorable qualities that other delegates could only wish they had.

Catch the second part of this forecast. Coming soon!

Watch the 73rd Miss Universe final show on November 16 (November 17, Manila time) via the A2Z Kapamilya channel.

