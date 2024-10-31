Filipina-Bahraini, other Miss Universe 2024 candidates train with Filipinos in Manila

Miss Universe 2024 candidates (from left) Miss Latvia Marija Vicinska, Filipino-Bahraini Miss Bahrain Shereen Ahmed and Miss Egypt Logina Salah recently visited the Philippines to learn pasarela before flying to Mexico where the 73rd Miss Universe edition will crown its new queen on November 16 (November 17 Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines — By now, the 120 delegates for the 73rd Miss Universe competition have arrived in Mexico City in time for arrival and registration. The Mexican capital, like all the rest of the Mexican nation, are busy preparing for its Dia del Muerto festival.

A few delegates, however, made a scheduled Manila stopover for some pasarela and grooming sessions with Filipino trainers.

One of them is Miss Bahrain, Shereen Ahmed, who arrived with Miss Egypt Logina Salah and their national director Josh Yugen. They were received by Miss Universe Bahrain co-national director Dr. Jonas Apostol in Makati City.

"In the 72 years of the Miss Universe history, only one Arab woman (1971 winner Georgina Rizk) won the crown so it's high time another Arab woman won. I don't have to choose from my biracial identity. Simply go to your inner core. Once you've overcome that, everything becomes easier.

"Arab women have often been labeled as either Princess Jasmine or a terrorist. This is how the world has dehumanized Arab women. In Mexico, I'll be in the company of other Pinays — Christina Chalk of Great Britain, Victoria Vincent of New Zealand, and Chelsea Manalo of the Philippines," said Miss Bahrain, whose mom hails from Cavite..

Miss Universe Egypt 2024 Logina "Lulu" Salah also said that 2024 is the time for Africa. "My vitiligo (psoriasis) did not stop me from winning Miss Egypt and represent my country on a global stage. The greatest coping mechanism is acceptance, respect everyone. I don't have the energy for every basher.

"I felt excluded before. But now that I'm included, I want to inspire others who are different. Your uniqueness is your power! The thing about expectation is to know what you're expecting from yourself," shared the 34-year-old divorcee.

"The best trainers are still in the Philippines," said national director Josh Yugen, who holds the license for Pakistan, Egypt, and Bahrain.

Another delegate who made a short visit to Manila was Miss Latvia Marija Vicinska. The 26-year-old flight attendant said that "anyone can join the national pageant in Riga, though it is not as popular as Philippine pageants."

On November 1, the delegates will all join in Mexico's Halloween festival with the magic of the day of the dead (Dia del Muerto), through the Gala de las Catrinas.

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo will appear as Princess Tiana from the Disney movie, "The Princess and the Frog."

Catch the preliminary show on November 14 and the final show on November 16 (November 15 and 17 in the Philippines). The coronation rites will be beamed to a nationwide audience through the A2Z Kapamilya channel.

