Chelsea Manalo meets Miss Universe CEO Anne Jakrajutatip

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Chelsea Manalo exchanged a few pleasantries with Miss Universe Chief Executive Officer Anne Jakrajutatip, with the latter praising the Filipina as a "humble queen" during one of the pageant's functions earlier last week.

In a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of Qrown Philippines, it can be seen that some delegates were lined up to meet Anne.

When it was Chelsea's turn, the Thai pageant owner opened her arms to warmly greet the first Filipina-Black American delegate to the Miss Universe.

Most of the conversation was inaudible, but a few phrases can be heard. Chelsea was seen greeting Anne with "Mabuhay."

Chelsea then faced the interviewer from the YouTube channel who asked her how was her first time meeting Anne.

"It was amazing. I told her how amazing her aura was like and how fun and how accommodating it is to be here in Mexico. I just told her it is my dream to visit Mexico, but the weather is pretty chilly here, and I'm a Filipino woman so I love the tropical country. I think I'll still get used to it," she shared.

The interviewer asked Chelsea for her reaction when Anne noted that the Filipina beauty was a "humble queen."

"She said I was a humble queen but I had to honor of course my family, the culture that I was brought up to. That's how we are as Filipinos. We always strive (for) power with who we are and that's being humble. You can be humble but you can still be powerful. That's who we are. Laban Filipinas!" Chelsea said.

The Miss Universe Philippines also posted a photo of Anne and Chelsea on Instagram. It was accompanied by the group photo that included the other Filipinas who will be competing in the pageant, Filipino-Kiwi Victoria Velasquez Vincent and Filipino-Bahraini Shereen Ahmed.

The Miss Universe 2024 coronation night will be held November 16 (November 17 Manila time) in Mexico City. — Video from Qrown Philippines YouTube channel

