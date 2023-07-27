^

Entertainment

Heart Evangelista's ex-glam team member breaks silence over alleged credit card misuse

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 5:30pm
Heart Evangelista in a Giambattista Valli Paris creation as seen on her Instagram upload.
Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista’s former makeup artist and photographer Justin Louise Soriano denied rumors that they were fired by the Kapuso actress because they "maxed out" her credit card and spent her money. 

Responding on a social media user's query on Instagram, Justin said he can't let the issue pass because it's all about money. 

"Sorry but I can’t let this pass lang, especially pera ‘yung pino-point out,” he said. 

“The falling-out has nothing to do with money matters. Please, let’s stop making issues. We are over it already. Patahimikin na po natin ito,” he added. 

Screenshot of Justin Louise Soriano's reply to an Instagram comment
 

Justin also said that he has his own money so he did not have to use Heart's. 

“Hindi ‘yan ang true reason ng falling-out. That was created to pivot the story. But again, my mouth will remain shut," he said.

“Wala kasing ginamit na credit card. I have my own business; I earn my own; I have two credit cards with limits I needed and I live within my means.” 

Screenshot of Justin Louise Soriano's reply to an Instagram comment
Screenshot of Justin Louise Soriano's reply to an Instagram comment

According to Justin, he still wishes Heart well even if they do not work together anymore.

Screenshot of Justin Louise Soriano's reply to an Instagram comment

Internet users noticed that Heart and her glam team also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The rumors began when DJ Jaiho said in a TikTok video that a "famous celebrity" presumably fired her glam team for allegedly spending her money without permission. 

Heart is yet to comment on the issue.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista ready for SONA 2023 wearing 'banig' gown

