Ahtisa Manalo reveals 'Dyesebel' national costume at Miss Cosmo 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Fan-favorite Ahtisa Manalo revealed that she would be wearing a Dyesebel-insipired costume designed by Ehrran Montoya as her national costume at Miss Cosmo 2024.

The seasoned beauty queen wrote that her national costume celebrates the Philippines' rich heritage and pop culture through the favorite Filipino comics character created by Mars Ravelo.

The serpentine gown in vibrant orange hues has intricate details of beads sewn on the scale-inspired bodice and a tail that mimics the waves of an ocean, perfectly aligned with the mythical Filipino mermaid theme.

"More than just a symbol of myth and beauty, Dyesebel represents the power of storytelling in shaping our identity and connecting generations. Pop culture encapsulates the spirit of our shared heritage, blending tradition with contemporary artistry.

"It deserves to be celebrated for its unique ability to unite people, inspire creativity, and keep our cultural legends alive in the modern world," Ahtisa wrote on Instagram.

She also wore the Lalahon creation by the teen duo, 16-year-old Kyla Yu and 12-year-old Meira Yu.

"In ancient Visayan culture, Lalahon is both a protector and a force of destruction. She governs the harvest, blessing the land with abundance, while her volcanic power reminds us of nature’s duality. Lalahon’s story reflects the balance between creation and destruction—forces that shape the Philippines, a land of fertile plains and volcanic landscapes," the beauty queen wrote in a separate post.

The Miss Cosmo 2024 coronation night will be held in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on October 5.

