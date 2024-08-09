Francis Libiran's 'Sinag Barong' exhibit, for sale in Mandaluyong mall

MANILA, Philippines — The "Sinag Barong" designed by Francis Libiran, which Filipino athletes wore during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, is currently on display in Mandaluyong's Shangri-La Plaza.

The Barong is made from piña-jusi fabric and the outfit as a whole has patterns inspired by the Pintados warriors.

The colors of the Philippine flag serve as inspiration for the Barong, with a detachable silk organdy blue and red sling covering the left shoulder and upper arm, draping around the torso, and an intricate yellow sun ray pattern decorating the chest.

"Sinag," which means the rays of the sun, is a symbol of hope and optimism meant to reflect the Filipino spirit, Libiran explained in previous interviews.

The designer was lauded by Filipinos when the "Sinag Barong" made its Olympic debut last July 26 (the 27th in the Philippines) on the Seine river, proudly worn by flagbearers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and the rest of the Philippine contingent.

Filipinos had even more reasons to celebrate after gymnast Carlos Yulo won a historic double gold, Petecio added a bronze to the silver she won in Tokyo in 2020, and debutant boxer Aira Villegas also took home a bronze medal.

To commemorate these joyous moments, Shangri-La Plaza is housing a special showcase of the "Sinag Barong" in an exhibit styled by Dave Sandoval.

The exhibit itself shows off the intricate details and craftsmanship of Libiran's design, which is actually available for pre-order at Libiran's store in the mall.

