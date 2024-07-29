Francis Libiran lauded for Team Philippines' 'Sinag Barong' at Paris Olympics opening

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino social media users fully supported Team Philippines during the opening of 2024 Paris Olympics last Saturday.

In X, videos and photos of the Filipino Olympians wearing Filipino designer Francis Libiran's Barong Tagalog trended online.

"The #Philippine team, looking good in barong uniform by @FrancisLibiran, in the #paris2024olympics parade of nations at the @Olympics opening ceremony. Go #Philippines! Bravo, Francis!" an X user wrote.

Flag bearers boxer Eumir Marcial and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe lead the Philippine contingent in the parade of nations.

Francis called the Philippine team's attire as the "Sinag Barong."

"Sinag," which means the rays of the sun, is a symbol of hope and optimism meant to reflect the Filipino spirit, Libiran explained.

"Crafted from piña-jusi fabric and featuring a detachable silk organdy sling with embroidered sun rays and Pintados-inspired warrior patterns, these barongs symbolize bravery and national pride," Francis wrote on Instagram.

"On the detail, every element of the design showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines."

