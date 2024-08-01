Tom Daley finishes knitting Paris Olympics 2024 sweater

MANILA, Philippines — British diver Tom Daley just competed in his fifth Olympics where he won a fifth medal, but his athleticism isn't the only thing that keep viewers interested.

Daley's popularity grew even more during the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 when he was spotted in between sessions knitting, an activity he considers as a calming stress reliever.

He managed to knit a full sweater and cozies for his medals, including his first gold from the Men's Synchronized 10 Meter Platform event with diving partner Matthew Lee.

The needles and yarn made a return in Paris 2024. After winning the silver in the same event with Noah Williams, Daley revealed the new sweater he knitted during the Games.

The dark blue sweater features the colors of Great Britain's Union Jack, red and white, with the flag, and that of France's decorating the lower portion.

The front read "Paris 24" with the Eiffel Tower knitted into the "A," while the back read "Daley." Daley put his initials on the left of his sleeves and "5" on the right, indicating his fifth Olympics.

“It's always so fun to have this as a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris," Daley said about the sweater on social media.

Daley came out of retirement to participate at the Paris Olympics when his eldest son asked if he could watch his father dive. He ended up also becoming the United Kingdom's flagbearer.

The diver teased about attending the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

