How the Filipino hip-hop community helps this local brand succeed

The Hundred Percent owner Dadof Carlos and his wife Abhie

MANILA, Philippines — A local clothing brand owner revealed how the Filipino hip-hop community helped his business grow.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the opening of Cirqua Resto Bar in Caloocan City, The Hundred Percent owner Dadof Carlos said he only started his shoe business from 50 pairs of shoes until he was supported by the local hip-hop community.

"Shout out sa mga hip-hop sila nagpakilala sa brand. Tropa kasi ang mga hip-hop e. Bago pa nagkaroon ng The Hundred Percent Brand, friends of friends. Parang si 'Dadof sumusuporta 'to sa hip-hop.' Ayon 'yung naging tulay kaya 'yung mga tropang nakilala sila talaga nagpalawak sa brand,” he said.

“Putok na putok ang hip-hop ngayon e kaya talaga silang tumulong. Ang kabataan kasi gusto ng hip-hop e. Tulad nila Loonie, Omar Baliw, Boss Toyo, Ron Henley, Pricetagg, halos lahat ng kilalang hip-hop artist,” he added.

Dadof said that the brand is also helping rising hip-hop artists with their apparels.

"Mas marami tayong natutulungan na hip-hop artist ngayon, lalo na pagdating sa pormahan nila. Kumbaga, head to toe. 'Yung mga batang magagaling pero 'di pa kilala, sinusuportahan natin," he said.

The Hundred Percent Quezon City boutique was affected by Typhoon "Carina." The brand is now offering 70% discount on all products.

Dadof, however, said that the incident will just make the brand stronger than ever.

