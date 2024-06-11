Boss Toyo to open Pinoy Pawnstars museum

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo led the groundbreaking ceremony for his "Pinoy Pawnstars" museum in Barangay Malaya, Quezon City last Saturday.

Accompanied by his wife Joy, Boss Toyo said that the soon-to-be museum that showcases things he bought from different celebrities will be open to the public.

“Io-open ko s'ya for public once na nakatayo na s'ya dyan para makita nila lahat ng aking mga pinamili noong mga nagdaan na dalawang taon dito sa 'Pinoy Pawnstars',” he said.

He also said that he will also buy things from his museum.

“Pwede rin po kayo magbenta [dahil] every day meron na pong mag a-assess ng mga pwede n'yong ibenta. Currently po ngayon wala pong nag-a-assess d'un [sa store], by schedule po, pero once na naitayo na po ‘to, pwede na nilang puntahan every day for assessment ng mga gusto nilang ibenta,” he said.

Some of the celebrities who sold their items to Boss Toyo were Chito Miranda, Gloc-9, Francis Magalona, and Jiro Manio, among others.

