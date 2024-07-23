Imee Marcos gives 'Encantadia' vibes for SONA 2024 look

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos stood out in a sea of Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog at the third State of the Nation Address of her brother President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., wearing an outfit inspired by Moro armor.

The female Marcos was one of the later arrivals at the red carpet of the Batasang Pambansa, accompanied by her sons Borgy and Michael Manotoc.

Imee's sleeveless dress was dark olive green with golden designs in the front, and the senator topped it off by wearing an intricate golden tiara and bangle.

The senator breezed through the red carpet, repeatedly saying her outfit was inspired by Moro armor and at one time said she wore such because "masyadong maraming mapusok (too much impulses/aggressiveness)."

Many lauded Imee for wearing something different, but there were some who poked fun at the politician's outfit, comparing it to what a Sang'gre wears on the fantasy show "Encantadia" or to Team Green on the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."

Earlier in the day at the Senate session, Imee wore a Filipiniana dress that had on its sleeves the famous Fernando Amorsolo painting "Planting Rice," which for the senator was a tribute to local farmers.

For last year's SONA, Imee wore a tribal outfit from Cordillera gifted to her by an Igorot community.

