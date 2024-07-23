^

Headlines

Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 12:02am

President Ferdinand Marcos' third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22 lasted about an hour and a half.

This version is an edit combining the most interesting and important parts of the speech, considered his administration's report to the joint session of Congress and to the nation.

For the full transcript of the speech, as delivered, you may view the full text. — Video by EC Toledo

vuukle comment

SONA 2024

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Effective today': Marcos declares POGO ban in SONA

'Effective today': Marcos declares POGO ban in SONA

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the ban of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) during his third...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2024
play

LIVE: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2024

By PhilstarLIVE | 18 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his third State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 22 due to &lsquo;Carina&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 22 due to ‘Carina’

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
Several local government units have announced the cancellation of classes due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Carina...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 20 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Marcos' 2024 State of the Nation Address

FULL TEXT: Marcos' 2024 State of the Nation Address

7 hours ago
[Delivered at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, Quezon City on July 22, 2024]
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Four more witnesses emerge vs raided POGO

Four more witnesses emerge vs raided POGO

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed a supplemental...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos touts &lsquo;bloodless&rsquo; drug war, no &lsquo;extermination&rsquo;

Marcos touts ‘bloodless’ drug war, no ‘extermination’

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos yesterday trumpeted the gains of his crackdown on illegal drugs, saying billions of pesos worth of narcotics...
Headlines
fbtw
Officials debunk viral video showing Marcos using drugs

Officials debunk viral video showing Marcos using drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A video supposedly showing President Marcos using illegal drugs was released by supporters of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 4 hours ago
Several local government units (LGUs) and institutions have declared class cancellation for Tuesday due to Typhoon Carina...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos put emphasis on &lsquo;experiential tourism&rsquo; for industry growth

Marcos put emphasis on ‘experiential tourism’ for industry growth

By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
“The focus is now on ‘experiential tourism’.”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with