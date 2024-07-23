Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos' third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22 lasted about an hour and a half.

This version is an edit combining the most interesting and important parts of the speech, considered his administration's report to the joint session of Congress and to the nation.

For the full transcript of the speech, as delivered, you may view the full text. — Video by EC Toledo