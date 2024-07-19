Michelle Dee, Ruffa Gutierrez, Issa Pressman do ‘flash’ modeling for Italian brand's Philippine launch

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee, actress-beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez, and singer Issa Pressman recently did impromptu or “flash” modeling at the launch of Italian bag label Biagini Borse in the Philippines.

Together with model Vanessa Matsunaga and entrepreneur Pinky Tobiano, Michelle, Ruffa and Issa modeled Biagini bags now exclusively available in Corso Como 88, a multi-brand store known for its collection of renowned Italian and European labels, with stores in One Ayala Mall in Makati City and Ayala 30th in Pasig City.

Imelda Sciandria, Corso Como 88 founder, said the luxury retail store chain in the Philippines is so far Biagini’s exclusive distributor in Southeast Asia.

She recalled how she found out about the brand and why she brought it to the Philippines.

“There was a time I was out shopping in Italy, and then I saw Biagini in one of the stores. I immediately fell in love with the hobo bag (Legenda) in python leather. It was beautiful and lightweight for a python bag and I ended up getting every color of this particular bag,” she detailed.

“I discovered that the brand was from Modena, Italy. Eventually, I got to meet the owners of Biagini, the Amidei family, and they showed me how the bags were made. I was impressed with the level of craftsmanship that goes into each bag and knew that I had to bring it to the Philippines. Biagini was something that had to be shared to Filipino bag enthusiasts.”

Corso Como 88 has been known as a luxury retailer for a wide array of brands like Loewe, Celine, Prada and Dior Pinel et Pinel, A.P.C., Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Sequoia, Lancaster, Gianni Chiarini, By Far, and Buti Italia, but what sets Biagini apart is its marriage of quirkiness and traditional high-quality “Made in Italy” manufacturing, said Sciandria in an interview with Philstar.com.

“So Biagini is one of the old families who produces bags and they are, they represent their legacy, their heritage and quality and of course, modern design,” she explained.

The brand’s piece de resistance is The Animal Charme mini handbag made of python leather with a peculiar hand-painted enameled brass handle that makes for an excellent conversation piece. It can also be pre-ordered to be customized to mix-and-match the handles with one’s choice of bag color.

Although a Python handbag, The Balloon bag is lightweight and medium-sized, ideal for both formal and casual events. Another favorite from the brand is Legenda, a hobo Python bag with crocodile skin detail. It fits the essentials, making it ideal for everyday use.

The Le Grand Panier or the Big Basket is a large straw basket with leather handles and a removable pouch. For those who love tiny bags, the Softissima Mignon is made with soft pleated nappa.

Apart from the women’s collection, Corso Como 88 also carries Biagini’s men’s line, which includes backpacks and messenger bags with crocodile leather.

Originally called “Silviano Biagini” when it was founded in 1968, Biagini was acquired by Alberto Amidei in 1999. His wife Enza, and their three children, Elisa, Valentina, and Luca transformed it into the brand that it is now, offering a wide range of leather goods, including wallets, belts, and bags for both men and women. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya