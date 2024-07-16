Pia Wurtzbach’s tips for styling jewelry from day to night

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was recently named as the first ever Friend of the House of luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her dinner launch in Hapag, Rockwell Center, Makati City early this month, Pia shared some tips on how to style jewelry from day to night.

According to her, for formal gatherings such as the Bvlgari dinner, she goes for big statement pieces like the Serpenti necklace she was wearing.

For her next purchase, she is eyeing on a big watch. She admitted that she shops at the men’s side of the store a lot.

“I always find that when I see a woman wearing a nice big watch, there's something about it that looks very powerful and commanding,” she said. “I like a really masculine-looking watch… It looks kind of like a masculine watch because it has a kind of like a larger style compared to their other watches.”

For everyday wear, she goes for “understated” jewelry and watches. She also usually leans toward unisex jewelry and timepieces.

“So there's always something whether you're a guy or a girl or whatever age you are, maybe you're into white gold, maybe you're into diamonds, maybe you're into rose gold or yellow gold.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya