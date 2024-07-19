Francis Libiran explains 'Sinag Barong' Filipino Olympians will wear at Paris Olympics 2024 opening

MANILA, Philippines — Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam are lined up to carry the Philippine flag at the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two medalists from Tokyo and the rest of the Philippine contingent will be wearing Barong Tagalog especially designed by Francis Libiran, which he coined as the "Sinag Barong."

"Sinag," which means the rays of the sun, is a symbol of hope and optimism meant to reflect the Filipino spirit, Libiran explained.

The colors of the Philippine flag serve as inspiration for the barong, with a detachable silk organdy blue and red sling covering the left shoulder and upper arm, draping around the torso, and an intricate yellow sun ray pattern decorating the chest.

The barongs are made from piña-jusi fabric and the outfit as a whole has patterns inspired by the Pintados warriors.

"Every element of the design showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines," Libiran said in an Instagram post.

Libiran previously designed uniforms for athletes that competed at the last three South East Asian Games, but this is the first time he has made outfits for Filipino Olympians.

Joining Petecio and Paalam in Paris are fellow Tokyo medalist Eumir Marcial, fellow boxers Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan, fencer Sam Catantan, golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, gymnasts Carlo Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Ruvivar, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, rower Joanie Delgaco, swimmer Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez, runners John Cabang Tolentino and Lauren Hoffman, and weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be from July 26 to August 11.

