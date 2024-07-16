^

Sports

Philippine Olympic chief says Paris bid will be better than Tokyo

Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 4:01pm
Philippine Olympic chief says Paris bid will be better than Tokyo
POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino was both fearless and realistic with his projection for the coming Paris Olympics.

“Definitely, we will deliver. Definitely, we will surpass Tokyo (Olympics),” Tolentino told Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Team Philippines reached its highest point in the Olympics three years ago in Tokyo when it won its first gold courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz on top of two silvers and a bronze courtesy of boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial.

Tolentino said everything points to a similar or better medal haul in Paris, where 22 Filipino athletes led by World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and the five-strong boxing team will shoot for fame, fortune and glory along with other athletes in track and field, gymnastics, weightlifting, swimming, rowing, golf and fencing.

The Filipino athletes are no longer lacking in support, training and motivation unlike during the years when the country couldn’t win any medal — of any color — in the Olympics.

Members of Team Philippines have spent the past couple of weeks in Metz in France, which is only 90 minutes by train to Paris, and 30 minutes by land to Germany and Belgium, for the last phase of their training and acclimatization.

“With this template, with this preparation, we will deliver,” said Tolentino during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment in the Philippines.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, and based on schedule, Yulo will get the chance to deliver the first medal for the country in the French capital.

“One week na lang. Excited na lahat. May mga hindi na makatulog,” said Tolentino.

The POC chief, who was in charge when the country won four medals in Tokyo, expects a similar or even better haul this time.
“Pinaka-magandang conservative (forecast) is that we will surpass the Tokyo (haul). Actually, we surpassed the number of athletes from 19 to 22. My target was 25 if cycling and skateboarding (made it). Kung pumasok ang basketball ibang usapan,” he said.

“But definitely we will surpass Tokyo. Bahala na kayo kung one gold, two golds or three golds basta ma- surpass natin yung Tokyo. We’re all excited. Iba na yung mood ng athletes, level up na lahat. So, I’d like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission and our private partners and the Office of the President,” said the POC chief.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

POC

PSA FORUM
