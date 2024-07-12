'We feel you, Madam!': Shamcey Supsup trending for showing reality of wearing heels for long time

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2011 Shamcey Supsup shared the reality of wearing heels for an extended period of time.

In her Instagram account, Shamcey shared a video of herself sitting on the edge of the stage because of her hurting feet.

"'Yung ang ganda ng suot mo sa event, pero sadyang sumakit ang paa mo dahil sa suot mong heels," she wrote.

"Yes, sumasakit din po ang mga paa naming beauty queens," she added.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo commented on Shamcey's post.

"We feel you, Madam!" she wrote.

Shamcey competed at the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Brazil and finished as third runner-up.

She is now the national director of the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

RELATED: Shamcey Supsup says Miss Universe Philippines 2023 'technical issues' caused by 'compromised discrepancies'