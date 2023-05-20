Shamcey Supsup says Miss Universe Philippines 2023 'technical issues' caused by 'compromised discrepancies'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) National Director and former titleholder Shamcey Supsup-Lee has addressed the "technical issues" that occurred during the 2023 coronation night last May 13.

During the coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Top 18 were allowed to participate in the evening gown portion of the competition following a "technical issue" that was said to have affected the tabulation of those who qualified for the Top 10.

Makati's Michelle Dee was awarded Best in Evening Gown and was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Among Michelle's court was 2nd runner-up Angelique Manto from Pampanga, who was initially cut from the Top 10.

The incident was criticized by the viewing public because no further explanation was given until Shamcey's post on her social media accounts nearly a week later.

She explained that the Top 10 results were based on independent tabulations provided by the organization's partner, SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co., which were then submitted to the Miss Universe Philippines board for record-keeping purposes.

"However, as I carefully examined the figures, my attention was drawn to the highly improbable nature of the numbers," Shamcey continued. "This gave rise to concerns that the integrity of the results may have been compromised."

For absolute fairness and transparency, Shamcey said the board resorted to manual counting, which was "conducted with the utmost diligence and in the presence of the accounting firm" and later revealed there were indeed discrepancies in the initial Top 10 results.

As a result, it was decided that the Top 18 would be allowed to compete in the evening gown portion of the pageant.

"Our primary objective as an organization is to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in all aspects of the pageant. We believe in providing equal opportunities for all candidates and to do what is right no matter the consequences," Shamcey stated.

The Miss Universe Philippines national director expressed her appreciation and gratitude to supporters on behalf of the organization.

"Your trust means the world to us, and we are determined to honor that trust by continuing to navigate this situation with grace and integrity. Thank you for your continued support, and please know that we value your presence on this incredible journey," Shamcey ended.

Michelle, daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, succeeded Celeste Cortesi, whom she competed with in last year's pageant, and will represent the Philippines at Miss Universe 2023 later this year in El Salvador.

