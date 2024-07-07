Philippines' Alethea Ambrosio named Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania 2024

The Philippines' bet Alethea Ambrosio is crowned Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania 2024 in the coronation night held on July 6 (July 7 Manila time) held in Poland.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina beauty queen Alethea Ambrosio was named Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania 2024 after finishing in the Top 12 of Miss Supranational 2024 held in Poland on Saturday (Sunday in the Philippines).

Alethea won the title as the top delegate from the region who failed to enter the Top 5.

Indonesia's Harashta Haifa Zahra was crowned Miss Supranational 2024. She bested 67 other candidates and succeeded Andre Aguilera of Ecuador.

A day before, the Philippines' Brandon Espiritu was named Mister Supranational 2nd runner-up in the pageant also held in Poland.

The Philippines won Miss Supranational with Mutya Johanna Datul in 2013.

