Miss World Philippines 2024 names Beach Body challenge finalists

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 6:48pm
Miss World Philippines 2024 Beach Body challenge finalists
Miss World Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Hosted by former Mister World Philippines Andrew Wolfe, the Beach Body challenge of the 2024 Miss World Philippines happened recently in Aqua Boracay.

Donning canary yellow bikinis from Bench, the official delegates tipped the scales with their curvaceous, well-toned physiques.

At the culmination of the event, the judges chose 12 girls who out-performed their co-candidates.

The Top 12 finalists, in random order, are:

  • Diana Agatha Pangindian (Kapitolyo, Pasig)
  • Gabrielle Lantzer (Manila)
  • Krishnah Marie Gravidez (Baguio)
  • Mariam Lara Ashraf Abd el Hamid (Capiz)
  • Sophia Bianca Santos (Pampanga)
  • Isabelle Bilasano (Bicol Region)
  • Jasmine Omay (Tarlac Province)
  • Dia Mate (Cavite)
  • Nikki Buenafe (Pangasinan)
  • Sofia Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Cebu)
  • Bianca Tapia (Batangas)
  • Arrieana Beron (Iloilo City)

In a social media post on Instagram, @missworldphil wrote, "Congratulations to the Top 12 finalists of the Miss World Philippines beach body competition. The winner of this challenge will earn an automatic spot in the coronation night on July 19, 2024 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena!"

Stay tuned to see who will emerge victorious and wear the newly-crafted Miss World Philippines crown by Oro China Jewelry.

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
