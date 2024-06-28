SM Beauty’s So Much Pride 2024: Celebrating beauty in diversity

MANILA, Philippines — The SM MOA Main Atrium was packed with color and celebration as SM Beauty hosted its 2024 Pride event, So Much Pride. The atrium transformed into a dazzling showcase of beauty, inclusivity, self-expression and pure celebration, bringing together communities for an unforgettable evening.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by the vibrant energy of the House of Revlon. Anticipation buzzed in the air as attendees gathered, ready to immerse themselves in an evening of stellar performances and heartfelt moments.

House of Revlon began the event with a breathtaking Pride Runway and opening performance, setting the stage for a night where everyone could shine. The parade of houses and guests, showcasing voguing, runway walks and fashion statements, was nothing short of spectacular.

Event host Baus Rufo warmly welcomed everyone, establishing a tone of inclusivity and celebration that resonated throughout the night.

The evening was a beautiful and colorful feast for the senses, with unforgettable performances that captivated and inspired. Precious Paula, presented by Nivea, dazzled the audience with a performance celebrating individuality and beauty. Matilduh, presented by Ready Set Glow, electrified the stage with a segment showcasing the power of self-expression. Taylor Sweep, presented by Snail White, mesmerized everyone with a performance emphasizing self-care and confidence. Maybelline brought creativity and color to the forefront with a dazzling segment. Janio, presented by BNB, delivered a powerful performance celebrating authenticity. Maria Cristina, presented by Dazzle Me, gave a breathtaking performance highlighting the beauty of diversity.

The Love Yourself organization took the stage for a poignant segment, emphasizing the importance of self-love and community support. The event's crescendo was a show-stopping performance by Naia Black, leaving the audience inspired and in awe.

Drag queens Matilduh, Taylor Sweep and Naia Black

So Much Pride was not just an event, it was a testament to SM Beauty's unwavering dedication to promoting diversity, inclusivity and empowerment. This year's event was a shining example of what true celebration looks like, bringing together people from all walks of life to honor the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ community.

Join us at SM Beauty’s So Much Pride event and celebrate pride in all its vibrant and colorful hues. Plus, score huge discounts on selected beauty and skincare items. Don’t miss out—drop by from June 25 to 30!

