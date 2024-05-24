Chelsea Manalo's mom Contessa tearfully proud of daughter becoming Miss Universe Philippines

Chelsea Anne Manalo of Bulacan has been crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines — As historic as Chelsea Manalo's Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) win is, none could be prouder than her own mother Contessa.

Chelsea bested 52 other hopefuls, some of whom were pageant veterans, to become Michelle Dee's successor as MUPH and will represent the country at the 77th Miss Universe pageant in Mexico later this year.

There she will hope to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, succeeding reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios.

Contessa was present at the coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena and was visibly bawling at Chelsea's remarkable performance and success as the first MUPH titleholder that is a person of color.

"Sobrang saya...'di ko... matagal nang pangarap 'to ng anak ko, natupad din," Contessa told members of the media following the coronation as she choked back tears. "Sabi niya 'Mommy, I'm ready,' so sinuportahan namin."

Contessa confirmed that she and her husband — Chelsea's stepdad, whom Contessa married after divorcing Chelsea's biological father — served as Chelsea's personal assistants and helped out in makeup and hairstyling.

Related: 'Embrace yourself': New Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo on her pageant inspirations

Chelsea's biological father passed away a few years ago and Chelsea hopes to soon return to the United States to visit his remains.

Contessa said there wasn't a time throughout the MUPH journey that Chelsea felt down, in fact she was upbeat since officially joining last February.

"Masayang-masaya siya, alam niya sa sarili niya [na] lalaban siya at mananalo siya," Contessa said with a smile.

She reiterated being tearfully happy as all of Chelsea's hard work flashed back in her mind, "Sobrang saya ko, naiiyak ako sa sobrang saya. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon, natupad... natupad pangarap ng anak ko!"

Contessa shared that Chelsea was often bullied as a child — likely because of her skin color — and would often remind her that she's beautiful.

"Anak, deserve mo 'yan, ito na 'yung pangarap mo natupad na," Contessa ended. "Mahal na mahal ka namin, alam mo 'yan, mahal na mahal ka namin."

The MUPH 2024 runners-up were: Cainta's Stacey Gabriel (1st runner-up), Quezon Province's Ahtisa Manalo (2nd runner-up), Baguio's Tarah Mae Valencia (3rd runner-up) and Taguig's Christi McGarry (4th runner-up).

RELATED: Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024