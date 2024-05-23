^

Fashion and Beauty

LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 winner prizes

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 2:13am
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan at the coronation night on May 23, 2024 in Mall of Asia Arena.
MANILA, Philippines — Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan not only won the coveted crown and the right to represent the country at this year's Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico, but she also took home prizes to go with the crown. 

As announced by host Jeannie Mai during the coronation, Chelsea will receive the following awards:

  • Megaworld Sam Rita award
  • and will be ambassador for the brands Philippine Airlines, Jell Life, Creamsilk, Search Fitness Lifestyle, PLDT Home and Bingo Plus. 

Apart from these titles and awards, Chelsea also won the Miss Jojo Bragais runway challenge during the preliminaries. 

She will represent the country at this year's Miss Universe pageant in Mexico. 

RELATED: Bulacan's Chelsea Manalo crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024
