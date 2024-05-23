FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 5 Q&A portion

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night was held tonight in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Here are the Top 5 finalists' answers at the question and answer portion:

Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Q: Women learn from each other. What is the biggest lesson that you've learned from another woman? And how did it improve your life?

"My grandmother put me through school and the biggest lesson I have learned from her is always be kind. She is someone who has a big heart and took care of me since I was a kid. And I do think that my grandmother is someone that I can look up to. She is someone that is an embodiment of what a great woman is. Thank you."

Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio)

Q: What is your breakthrough or big achievement? And how did it improve you as a person?

"Being here in this prestigious pageant or this Miss Universe Philippines is my greatest achievement... I step here in this Miss Universe Philippines and I received the transformation, the improvement and how I was able to become an inspirational woman that I am now and that is something that I will be proud of after this journey. Thank you."

Stacey Gabriel (Cainta)

Q: Women have admired you all throughout your life. Now tell us about how you have inspired another woman.

"You know, I've been told many times that I am too short to join a beauty pageant. But now I realize that a pageant is our representation or a reflection of that very nation, and tonight I am not only representing myself, but every Filipino woman who sees themselves in me. I hope to inspire every Filipina that just like universe, we too are limitless."

Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan)

Q: You are beautiful and confident, how would you use these qualities to empower others?

"As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has (a) high standard actually. But for me I have listened to always believe in my mother to always believe in yourself, uphold the values that you have in yourself. Because of these, I am already influencing a lot the world who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have here 52 other delegates with me who have made to become the woman that I am. Thank you."

Christi McGarry (Taguig)

Q: What is the biggest challenge you face as a Filipino woman and what do you do to hurdle that challenge?

"I think one of the biggest challenges that Filipnas face today are being limited by still being shadowed by unfortunately, men are in society. But I think my platform and me standing in front of you today, I can encourage women that you too can stand up, you can be strong, you can be powerful. You can own your own destiny like I plan to tonight."

RELATED: LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 5 finalists