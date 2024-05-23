#DeePaTapos: What's next for Michelle Dee after Miss Universe Philippines?

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee said that even though her reign will soon end, she will continue to walk the talk as a beauty queen with an advocacy.

Michelle spent a few minutes to talk with Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and host Jeannie Mai where she shared the lessons she learned during her reign and gave an update on what she plans to do after it.

Michelle said she felt nostalgia to being back to the Miss Universe Philippines stage because she competed twice before she took home the crown.

She also shared that she had a lot of unforgettable moments, but her homecoming from El Salvador was definitely among them.

"Too many but the one thing that definitely stood out was when I came home from El Salvador. To be greeted with so much love, compassion, celebration and just being in a room full of people that are proud to be Pinoy. I know I didn't bring home the fifth crown, but I just hoped that I made you all proud and I felt that. Maraming salamat," Michelle replied.

She went on to say that she has always been the type to live by example, and stressed about love, respect and kindness.

"It's such a huge responsibility to wear a crown over your head, and its important to remember that you always have to be inspirational and aspirational because there are not just one country, but the whole universe looking at you," she advised.

When Jeannie asked about future plans, Michelle said she will continue her advocacies.

"I have always been a very proud multi-faceted queen. I love the arts, I love being creative. I'm actually a very, very creative and tech nerd, but just trust that you will see more of me," she affirmed.

"Of course, as a queen, I think and actually I believe that one of the best testaments of that is what you do after your reign. Can you continue your advocacy work? Can you continue to walk the talk? And for me, that's what I will continue to do."

