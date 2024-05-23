FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 10 finalists answer Jeannie Mai's impromptu questions

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night was held tonight in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Here are the Top 10 finalists' answers at the impromptu questions from host Jeannie Mai:

Kris Tiffany Janson (Cebu)

Q: What is one behind-the-scene pageant secret that you can share with the world?

"This is one secret that I love to share to everybody, a lot of the girls call me ate or their sister. When I entered, I was kind of curious about it and I was a bit shy when these girls would call me ate because it would show my age. But now I'm very, very proud of it because they look up to me and share beautiful stories. And this is one thing I'm very very proud of. Your ate is here."

Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City)

Q: If you can hit the rewind button in you your MUPH journey, what moment will you play back?

"Every day that I get to spend with this girls, that's (the) most amazing (in) my life. But if there's one moment that I want to go back, probably those days that we were in Sultan Kudarat when we did our national costume there. Though all the girls are really exhausted, that's when we see the sisterhood over there. So this is really more of like a celebration for us."

Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan)

Q: I want to know what are you looking forward to? You had the choice: not being able to wear heels or getting your favorite foods delivered to you anytime any day wherever you are in the world.

"So one of the things that I also want to share here is that I love to eat ice cream. It's one of my comfort foods. So behind the stage, whenever I get to eat ice cream, while wearing my heels, (are) both things that I actually like to share with you guys. So it's both a win for me."

Christi McGarry (Taguig)

Q: During the pageant what is the one thing that you missed the most?

"It would very much be and I'm sure my girls would agree, as spending quality time with family and friends. Because fortunately you will get to spend time with one another but we do miss out on moments because we're so consumed with the pageant, but soon enough, we're all gonna be able to spend time with them again. So we're looking forward to that for sure."

Victoria Vincent (Bacoor)

Q: After tonight, who in the entire world are you looking forward to spend the time with.

"A lot of you know that my parents were not able to come when I first competed in Miss Universe Philippines. I am so proud to know that they are sitting right over there. And I am looking forward to spending as much time with them as possible efficiently given it's dad's first time back in the Philippines in 10 years, so welcome back!"

Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga)

Q: When you're not feeling your best, who did you call or what did you do to feel better?

"You know, when I'm not feeling at my best, I would always call my sisters. I have 52 lovely sisters behind my back and every time I feel down and people question my capacity, there will always be 52 lovely sisters in my heart to push me to be at my best."

Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Q: Get deserted in an island, who among 52 ladies and why?

"How many can I pick? I'm sure a lot of the girls would feel bad if I would just pick one. I have a lot of best friends in this competition but I would pick Ms. Quirino because she's a mom. I know she would be able to take care of me and I can take care of her as well. Thank you."

Stacey Gabriel (Cainta)

Q: Tell me a juicy secret you've never told anybody else before.

"Are you kidding me? In front of the whole universe? Okay, well, I guess, a secret would be that I have so much hairspray on and I'm extremely flammable. So don't come near me, anybody with a lighter!"

Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales)

Q: Going to date with someone who's never gone on a date with a Filipina. You get to take them anywhere and do anything you want. What's the date?

"As we all know, our country has so much to offer and in my province, we have so much incredible tourist destinations. And I would love to date that foreign man at first home because we would have the time to share a simple yet sumptious homecooked meal prepared by my mama. And I know through that moment, he will know and experience the hospitality and how incredible Filipinos are. And I think that's why they will not just visit, they will keep coming back to the Philippines. For us Filipinas and for the food."

Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio)

Q: What makes Filipina women the most awesome, amazing women in the world?

"Every Filipino women are empowered women, and I see it through my mother. When my father passed away, I see the courage, strive to be strong to take care of our family and I believe that is the true essence of how every empowered Filipina really emanate up to now."

