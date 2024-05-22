LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 20 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — The search for Michelle Dee's successor as Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is truly in full swing after the Top 20 candidates were announced.

During the MUPH 2024 coronation night in the Mall of Asia Arena, host Alden Richards named the 20 of 53 delegates that would make it through the semifinal round. They include fan-voted ones.

The qualified candidates are as follows:

Maica Martinez (Nueva Ecija) - Miss Bingo Plus Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo City) - Upclose and Personal Challenge winner Angel Rose Tambal (Leyte) - Runway Challenge winner Patricia Bianca Tapia (Hawaii) - Swimsuit Challenge winner Tamara Ocier (Tacloban) - Casting Commercial winner Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga) Christina dela Cruz Chalk (United Kingdom) Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province) Kris Tiffany Janson (Cebu) Victoria Vincent (Bacoor) Kayla Carter (Northern California) Tarah Mae Valencia (Baguio) Alexandra Mae Rosales (Laguna) Stacey Gabriel (Cainta) Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales) Raven Doctor (Palawan) Christi McGarry (Taguig) Kymberlee Street (Australia) Chelsea Manalo (Bulacan) Selena Antonio Reyes (Pasig)

At the end of the night, Dee will crown her successor who will compete at this year's Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico.

Apart from Miss Universe Philippines, four other titles — Supranational, Eco International, Charm and Cosmo — will be appointed among those who make the Top 5.

RELATED: LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates