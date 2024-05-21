^

Fashion and Beauty

Ahtisa Manalo sweeps Miss Universe Philippines 2024 preliminaries special awards

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 6:22pm
Ahtisa Manalo sweeps Miss Universe Philippines 2024Â preliminaries special awards
Ahtisa Manalo
MUPH

MANILA, Philippines — After the Philippines' broken semifinal streak in 2022, Filipino pageant aficionados have been naming Ma. Ahtisa Manalo to be the country's next representative.

It took quite a time before she heeded the call.

And the young accountant-entrepreneur from Quezon Province did not disappoint her supporters. At the recently-concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2024 preliminaries in Manila Hotel, Ahtisa emerged as the most decorated delegate.

Besides winning most of the online polls, she was also named as:

  • Miss Acqua Boracay
  • Miss Smilee Apparel
  • Miss Fairy Skin
  • Miss I-Color Great Lengths
  • Miss Danielito's Home Kitchen
  • Miss Queen of Hearts Sleepwear Collection
  • Miss Hello Glow, and
  • one of Zonrox's Casting Reel Top 3

Will the stars align for her this year, and will destiny finally herald her as the country's official delegate to the Mexico pageant towards the end of the year? In a little over 24 hours, we will know.

Catch the exciting finale tomorrow night, when outgoing queen Michelle Marquez Dee crowns her successor, in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024
