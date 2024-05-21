Ahtisa Manalo sweeps Miss Universe Philippines 2024 preliminaries special awards

MANILA, Philippines — After the Philippines' broken semifinal streak in 2022, Filipino pageant aficionados have been naming Ma. Ahtisa Manalo to be the country's next representative.

It took quite a time before she heeded the call.

And the young accountant-entrepreneur from Quezon Province did not disappoint her supporters. At the recently-concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2024 preliminaries in Manila Hotel, Ahtisa emerged as the most decorated delegate.

Besides winning most of the online polls, she was also named as:

Miss Acqua Boracay

Miss Smilee Apparel

Miss Fairy Skin

Miss I-Color Great Lengths

Miss Danielito's Home Kitchen

Miss Queen of Hearts Sleepwear Collection

Miss Hello Glow, and

one of Zonrox's Casting Reel Top 3

Will the stars align for her this year, and will destiny finally herald her as the country's official delegate to the Mexico pageant towards the end of the year? In a little over 24 hours, we will know.

Catch the exciting finale tomorrow night, when outgoing queen Michelle Marquez Dee crowns her successor, in SM Mall of Asia Arena.