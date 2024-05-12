Davaoeña educator wins Miss Philippines Earth 2024 crown

MANILA, Philippines — Irha Mel Inutan Alfeche, an educator from Matanao, Davao del Sur, bested all other Earth warriors to be crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2024 winner. She was crowned by outgoing queen Yllana Marie Aduana, who is currently enjoying her reign as Miss Earth Air 2023.

The members of the elemental court are Feliz Clareianne Recentes of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte (Air), Samantha Dana Bug-os of Baco, Oriental Mindoro (Water), Kia Labiano of Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay (Fire) and Ira Patricia Malaluan of Batangas (Eco-Tourism). Malaluan was also named Miss Hana earlier in the evening.

The five other ladies who made it to the Top 10 were Ansha Lichelle Jones (Zamboanga City), Victoria Johnson (Filipino Community of Brandon, Florida), Sam Samara (Makati City), Mary Joanne Fuentes (Maramag, Bukidnon) and Chaoncy Rich Azucena (Balungon, Bukidnon). They were all declared runners-up to the title. This year, Mindanaoan delegates made good placements throughout the competition.

The five other delegates who made it to the Top 15 were Marinell Salvador (Cabanatuan), Rin Rin Rances Raz (Lubao, Nueva Ecija), Jeyzel Ann Reyes (Filipino Community of Rome, Italy), Reyna Ruhen (Aborlan, Palawan) and Kristel Codas (Iligan City).

The coronation ceremony opened with the reigning queen and delegates dancing to a choreographed production number decked in identical Talaandig traditional dresses. The cultural performers representing the various Indigenous Peoples (IPs) of Bukidnon showcased the province's unity in diversity.

Hosted by perennial host James Deakin with Miss Earth 2008 Karla Paula Henry, the Miss Philippines Earth 2024 coronation night was streamed from Talakag, Bukidnon, through Carousel Productions' channel on YouTube.

Outgoing elemental queens Kerri Reilly (Air), Jemima Joy Zabala (Water), Sha'uri Livori (Fire) and Athena Claire Auxillo (Eco-Tourism) crowned their respective successors.

Next year, Miss Earth will be celebrating its silver year anniversary in both local and international pageants. It would be another milestone for the platform as it continues with its campaign on environmental conservation and protection, as well as with its partnership with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

