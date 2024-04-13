FilipiNxt 2024: Filipino designers eye Manhattan show with all-Filipino crew

Davao native Wilson Limon of the NiñoFranco brand, a member of the board of trustees of the Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, will show the vibrant heritage of the indigenous T’boli community whose designs celebrate tradition and creativity.

MANILA, Philippines — Four dynamic Filipino designers embark on an odyssey to New York to showcase their creative talents right in the heart of one of the world’s fashion capitals.

In “FilipiNxt: The New Era of Philippine Fashion,” Bessie Besana, Wilson Limon, Veejay Floresca and Michael Leyva will present Pinoy sartorial flair on May 5 in 4W43 in Manhattan, New York City.

A fusion of heritage and innovation that hopes to shape the future of fashion, especially in the context of Filipino Excellence, “FilipiNxt” offered a sneak peek at Marriott Manila Hotel last March 12.

“We stand at the crossroads of history, celebrating not just one, not just two but three remarkable milestones — the wonderful 15th anniversary of Marriott Manila, the 10th edition of ‘Marry Me at Marriott’ and the launch of this groundbreaking collaboration with ‘Manila to Manhattan’ through ‘FilipiNxt,’” said Lala Quilantang, Marriott’s Cluster Director for Sales and Marketing.

Besides Quilantang, in attendance at the special preview were FilipiNxt co-founder Rob Mallari-D'Auria, fashion designer and FilipiNxt founder Bessie Besana, Joel Cruz of Aficionado Perfume and host Janeena Chan.

'Organized by Filipinos for Filipinos'

“FilipiNxt” is a one-of-a-kind partnership that promises to redefine hospitality and fashion globally and locally or what is now termed as “glocally.”

In May, “Marry at Marriott” will be featured in the New York staging of FilipiNxt. In July, they will be the mounting of the 10th edition of “Marry at Marriott” in Marriott Grand Ballroom and the third season of “Marriott Moments A-Fair: Dream Weddings and Events Expo” in MGBX, the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) place of Marriott.

“As we embark on this journey, we will honor the legacy of ‘Marry Me at Marriott’ — a celebration of Filipino creativity, life and love, and timeless elegance,” Quilanatang added. “We shall also pay homage to the 15 years of excellence that have defined Marriott Hotel Manila, setting new standards of hospitality and service and breakthrough featuring acclaimed designers in an international scale with ‘FilipiNxt.’”

For his part, “FilipiNxt” co-founder Rob Mallari-D’Auria emphasized the need for more Pinoy representation in the global fashion landscape.

“We’ve got some incredible talent, no doubt about it. But you know what? We’ve never had a dedicated Filipino American Fashion Week in New York. Yes, we’ve had some designers showcasing in these events, but they mostly blend into other non-Filipino productions,” Mallari-D’Auria mused.

So bold moves had to be done.

“FlilipiNxt” is envisioned as a project with resources, mentorship and platforms that will tap young, talented and gritty Filipino designers to showcase their work for people to see and purchase.

“We’re talking about a New York Fashion Week event — organized by Filipinos for Filipinos. We will introduce a game-changing set of events that will blow your mind,” Mallari-D’Auria announced. “We’re talking about a Manhattan soiree, a fashion show with an all-Pinoy crew, and an after-party that attracts the attention of the fashion world.”

New York-based Bessie Besana, whose design philosophy revolves around the intersection of contemporary style and the inherent beauty of the human form, will open the maiden “FilipiNxt” show. In his upcoming collection called “Whispers of the Cosmos,” each piece is “a work of art, meticulously designed to enhance and celebrate the natural allure of those who wear them.”

Davao native Wilson Limon of the NiñoFranco brand, a member of the board of trustees of the Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, will show the vibrant heritage of the indigenous T’boli community whose designs celebrate tradition and creativity.

Manila-born and Los Angeles-based Veejay Floresca will fuse timeless elegance and eco-conscious designs in her collection. Combining minimalism with contemporary trends, she has “a distinctive style that elevates her handmade couture bridal gowns, sophisticated evening wear, and one-of-a-kind pieces created for the confident individuals with unique styles.”

After presenting in Paris and Malacañang, Michael Leyva will unveil “Heaven of Angels,” an ethereal all-white, luxurious and intricate collection that pays tribute to Michael’s late brother Brian, who is now his guardian angel.

“We're on a mission to make some serious buzz, and we want as many Filipinos as possible to be part of it,” declared Mallari-D’Auria. “Let's show the world that Filipino talent doesn't just blend in; it stands out.”

From left are FilipiNxt co-founder Rob Mallari-D'Auria, Marriott Manila's Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing Lala Quilantang, fashion designer and FilipiNxt founder Bessie Besana and host Janeena Chan Aaron and Maria Isabela model pieces by Veejay Floresca Designer Bessie Besana with Jether and Andriana Wilson Limon with models Daumier and Chucel Michael Leyva with Jordan and Ann < >

RELATED: Women’s Month: Women who shaped Philippine fashion in the last 50 years