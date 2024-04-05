Iza Calzado recalls ‘Beauty Queen’ trauma; why she didn’t join pageants

MANILA, Philippines — With Miss Universe lifting the age limit for aspirants, actress Iza Calzado is among those eligible to participate in the pageant.

Iza knew that she is qualified to join, she told Philstar.com and select press at L’Oreal Paris’ “Sayang? No, I’m worth it” campaign launch in Manila last week.

Iza’s seatmate at the interview and fellow L’Oreal Paris Philippines brand ambassador Pia Wurtzbach nodded in agreement that Iza has what it takes to join Miss Universe.

“Numerous times,” Iza laughingly said when Philstar.com asked if somebody told her she should have joined a beauty contest.

“Because of my insecurities and my body. I know kung para saan ako,” she opened up on why she did not join a pageant.

She then recalled an unpleasant experience while starring in the 2010 GMA TV series “Beauty Queen,” a Cinderella story about a girl’s journey to pageant stardom.

“I already did the show ‘Beauty Queen’ where I covered myself with so much body makeup. And that was the very first time I think na humarap ako sa tao na naka-two-piece ako. And I remember shaking, (asking myself,) ‘What am I doing? Why am I subjecting myself to this?’ And I can’t imagine doing that on a bigger stage where you’re actually competing to win something,” Iza shared.

Although times have changed, Iza is still firm at not joining a beauty competition.

“I don’t know what it would do to me now though. Because at the time, it was definitely ‘no.’ And to me now, I know that the rules have changed. I am now eligible once again to join Miss Universe, ay Miss Universe agad! Miss Universe Philippines… No, but my dreams are different. I know my path, my north star is quite clear.”

According to her, women should not be continuously persuaded to do something different from their own dreams just because they are eligible for it.

“So just because I can, doesn't mean I should. You know, just because people tell you, ‘Bakit hindi mo gawin?’ You could, you should do this, you should try that.’ But in your heart you know it’s not for you. Don't do it just because other people are telling you to. You’re your dreams and keep dreaming and manifesting, and there is no timeline for the realization of these dreams so Lord, thy will be done!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Martin Ramos, Anjilica Andaya