'Damaging': Pia Wurtzbach reacts to Miss Universe owner’s viral ‘fake inclusivity’ video

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared what she thinks about Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip‘s recent viral leaked video saying that women allowed in the pageant, including moms and plus-sized ones, can join “but cannot win.”

Speaking with Philstar.com and other select media following L’Oreal Paris’ recent “Sayang? No, I’m worth it” campaign launch in Manila for which she was among the endorsers, Pia said that the “fake inclusivity” issue is “something that isn't to be taken lightly.”

“Especially since these women want be Miss Universe or want to be part of the competition, they worked really hard, like, I know the feeling of really sacrificing so much of your time and some of these women, years of their life just really, dedicating themselves, their every day and preparing and hoping and dreaming that they have a chance,” Pia said.

“So seeing a video like this, it's really disheartening, not just for the fans, because then we're being told that if something, something else, like, we're being sold one thing on the screen, like on the actual show, but then what's happening behind closed doors is another thing pala. But also, really, I feel for the women that are that are dreaming that are wanting to compete,” she added.

“So I do hope that they address this very soon because it's going to affect the women that compete. It's going to discourage them from joining, and it's also damaging the credibility of the whole organization.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Martin Ramos, Anjilica Andaya