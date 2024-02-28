Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip releases statement following viral leaked video

JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip released a statement about a certain video of her about fake inclusivity.

In the viral video, Anne had a meeting about an alleged "communication strategy" about her decision to remove the age limit and allow any woman to participate for Miss Universe.

“The trans women, women with husbands, divorced women… now that we changed the age limit, they can now [participate],” Anne said.

She, however, said in the video, “This is a communication strategy because they can compete, but they cannot win.”

In her Facebook account, Anne said that the video was maliciously edited.

"The malicious edited video was out of context and used to manipulate other people which led to the public confusion, misunderstanding, misinterpretation and wrong conclusion," she said.

"I hope the world would not go round by this non sense soap opera alike. I still don’t comprehend why this man, who I was so nice to him, would like to jeopardize me and the organization while we were talking about one of the new reality show episodes not the pageantry itself.

"However, I do believe that his unlawful act wasn’t successful as we always have the strong clever fans who can distinguish what is real or not. We always have the kind supporters who genuinely love MUO brand and believe in our core value of promoting diversity. I’m a trans woman and a mother myself who all my life fight for the gender equality rights to be where I am.

"Why do I have to live my life up against on what I believe? God gave me the purpose to live, to inspire and to spread the kindness. I do have strength to forgive this man and show the desire to the universe that LOVE is what we need in this world. Amen."

