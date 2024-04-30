'Retashow': Quezon City champions sustainability with first-ever green fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Paltok’s Renegade Limpin emerged as the champion of the first edition of “Retashow: QC’s Catwalk to Sustainability,” a city-led sustainable fashion show.

Limpin bested 19 other designers who showcased their talent by designing fashionable clothes from recycled garments and leftover fabric during the competition held in SM Novaliches. He received a cash prize of P100,000.

"Maraming salamat sa paglalaan ng inyong oras at pagpapahalaga sa layunin ng ating Retashow. As trailblazers of sustainable fashion, we hope that the City Government can always count on you to use your platforms for sustainability," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Maricris Pabelico of Barangay Sauyo placed second, and John Jade Montecalvo of Barangay Payatas won third. They received cash prizes of P70,000 and P30,000, respectively.

The designers showcased ensembles that were made from at least 70% recycled textiles and fabrics. Their works were evaluated based on design and originality, ethics and sustainability, and wearability and feasibility.

Twenty designers were picked from a pool of 50, who submitted their applications after an open call announced by the Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD).

The fashion show and competition aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of textile waste and promote sustainable fashion choices among QCitizens.

The other designers who competed were Neil Bryan Capistrano, Rowena Coquia, Giemhela Divina, Jashmin Iballo, Khazlyn Rose Lim, Stephanie Madolid, Michael Mayores, Mark Jay Panganiban, Kaye-Lyn Partulan, Nard Patrick Redoble, Hazel Roldan, Loisse Zsanelle Roque, Juan Miguel Rosario, Lloyd Rainier Sexon, Johnsent Talento, Janah Victoria Tropel and Kristine Joy Victor.

They were mentored by Allesandra Gutierrez and Dars Juson of Repamana, a social enterprise that repurposes hotel bedsheets; and Cris Roxas of Brave Story, a lifestyle brand that repurposes textile waste into clothing and home decor, crafted by artisans.

The board of judges included Eric Pineda, an award-winning costume and fashion designer; Pamela Mejia, founder of Fibers: Fashion Innovation Businesses for Environment, Reformation, and Sustainability, a social enterprise championing sustainable fashion in Southeast Asia; and Zarah Juan, multi-awarded Filipino designer who is also Quezon City’s partner in the Vote to Tote project, which upcycles tarpaulins into stylish bags in partnership with prisoners.

"Lahat ng mga sumali ay winning entries na dahil ginamit nila ang kanilang talento upang lumikha ng mga disenyo mula sa retaso o used textile upang magkaroon ng pangalawang buhay ang mga ito at maiwasang matapon sa landfill. Kaya sa akin, panalo kayo sapagkat panalo ang ating kalikasan," Belmonte said.

RELATED: Filipino designers to bring back Manila's fashion glory days at 'Rampa Manila 2024'