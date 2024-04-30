Philippines' Chantal Schmidt from Cebu bags Miss Eco International 2024 1st runner-up, special awards

MANILA, Philippines — Angelina Usanova of Ukraine was crowned Miss Eco International 2024 at the close of the coronation rites in Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo last April 28.

Philippine delegate Chantal Elise Schmidt was proclaimed as 1st runner-up. The Cebuana beauty queen was not feeling well during the preliminaries. She, however, managed to snag the Best in Evening Gown, despite her predicament. On coronation night, she was also awarded the Best National Costume.

Nikita Dani of Canada was named 2nd runner-up, and Fabiane Goia of Brazil, who won the People's Choice Award was 3rd runner-up; while Valerie Avril of Indonesia, who won the Best Resort Wear Catwalk, was proclaimed 4th runner-up.

In a social media post, the MEI Organization wrote, "Touching down at the Miss Eco International finals! Excited to crown the next eco warrior to carry forward our mission of protecting our planet!"

The recipients of the other special.awards were China (Miss Talent), USA (Miss Social Media), Venezuela (Best Eco Dress), and Thailand (Top Model).

This year's selection committee was composed of Nhala Khaled, Shaden Glal, Sara Wanas, Dr. Cherif Aly Abdelal, Cozan Elmaghrabi, Heba Elsisi, Patricia Pellar, Gizzele Mandy, Dr. Hossam Tahseen, Miss Eco International 2019 Amy Tinie, and Dr. Mohamed Negm.

To date, the Philippines has won the Eco International crown twice: in 2018, with Cynthia Tomalla, and in 2022 with Kathleen Paton. This is the third time the Philippines won second place, including that of Kelly Day (2020) and Maureen Montagne (2019).

Usanova was crowned by her predecessor Nguyen Thanh Ha of Vietnam. Hosted by Nancy Magdy, the 2024 Miss Eco International final show was beamed live to a global audience through the MEI channel on YouTube.