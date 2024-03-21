Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe's 'fake inclusivity' issue

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray hoped that the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) would prove that the pageant's inclusivity shouldn't be seen as "token thing" after owner Anne Jakrajutatip had a leaked viral video about the pageant's alleged "fake inclusivity."

In her interview with TV5's MJ Marfori early this month, Catriona said she wants the MUO to take accountability for their actions.

“I just hope that the brand would really take accountability and show that it is not just a token for the pageant community to feel included just for the sake of it,” she said.

“I hope they would embrace them and [set the tone] for other pageant systems that inclusivity is not a token thing,” she added.

Catriona said that she really believed in inclusivity in the pageant.

“It’s something that needs to be praised. Not all pageant titleholders agree, but I love the topic of inclusivity," she said.

"I always believe in the platform of pageantry, and why we should have these platforms so women would not just fit in a certain shape, perception, or beauty which is ever-changing in our society."

RELATED: Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip releases statement following viral leaked video