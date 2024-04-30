Filipina artists Zarah Juan, Clara Benin, Elle Battung share tips, insights on beauty

On its fifth year, the GRLPWR event puts the spotlight on women in art, acknowledging their achievements, contributions and influence as Filipina artists who continue to pave the way for gender equality and artistic freedom.

MANILA, Philippines — Rustan’s, the upscale shopping emporium, continues to spread its message of empowerment as it extends its Women’s Month celebration, which started in March, until April 30.

The summer-themed event, which opened on March 7 in Shangri-La Mall, is a collaboration between the shopping label and three exceptional artists from different fields— indie singer Clara Benin, accessories designer Zarah Juan and illustrator Elle Battung.

GRLPWR 2024 encapsulates a refreshing fusion of beauty and self-care, echoing the intimate routines of its featured artists.

Clara Benin, a rising indie darling known for enchanting melodies, said: “Art, particularly through music and songwriting, has served as a profound form of therapy for me, allowing me to both express and understand myself on a deeper level. I dream of inspiring young female musicians to find their voice and express themselves through music."

Benin considered her skincare and makeup regimens as “acts of self-expression and self-love,” with beloved brands like Clinique, NARS, and Heroine Make complementing her daily ritual.

For Juan, advocating for “gender equality in the arts is essential because limiting talent to only men restricts the potential for creativity and innovation,” envisioning also “when both men and women have equal opportunities to thrive in the arts, society as a whole flourishes.”

She offered an advice to aspiring artists: "Embrace the journey of self-discovery; recognize and embrace both the positive and negative aspects, and use it as inspiration to express yourself through your art.”

Juan also emphasized the need of self-care on the artistic path: “Taking care of yourself is just as important as giving your best in your artistic journey. By establishing a skincare routine that includes proper cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection, you prioritize self-care and ensure that you present the best version of yourself to your audience.”

As for Battung, the versatile freelance illustrator and maker from Laguna, she finds empowerment in her signature red lipstick, Red Carpet from Bobbi Brown. It is her essential beauty product for formal affairs.

Battung is optimistic about a when women artists continue to take up valuable space: “I hope that more and more girls will grow up seeing this and knowing that their point of view is so important. I want to keep creating hopeful work that reminds people that tenderness and vulnerability are important."