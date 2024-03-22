Franki Russell appointed Miss Universe New Zealand 2024, country's first in 5 years

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Kiwi actress and model Franki Russell has been appointed as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024, making her the country's first representative to the annual pageant since 2019.

Russell was officially announced as the New Zealand representative during the recent launch of XPedition Magazine, owned by Dubai-based Filipino businessman Josh Yugen, who owns the Miss Universe franchise in New Zealand as well as in Bahrain, Pakistan and Egypt.

The newly-appointed Miss Universe New Zealand 2024 will banner efforts against cyberbullying as her platform in the upcoming pageant to be held in Mexico City.

The 29-year-old Russell previously attempted to compete at the Miss Universe United Arab Emirates pageant in 2021, finishing in the Top 30.

After competing in "Pinoy Big Brother," Russell went on to appear in projects like "Ang Probinsyano," "Laruan," "Summer," "Pabuya" and "Martyr or Murderer," the latter two with ex-partner Diego Loyzaga.

Since joining Miss Universe in 1954, New Zealand has won the crown just once, with the coronation of Lorraine Downes in 1983.

Apart from this sole win, New Zealand has reached the semifinal round four times and placed once. Delyse Nottle was the 2nd runner-up and won Miss Photogenic in 1980.

New Zealand's last delegate was Diamond Langi at Miss Universe 2019, where Catriona Gray crowned South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi as her successor.

The Philippines is also gearing up to crown its 2024 representative with over 50 women vying to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, compete against Russell, and succeed reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

