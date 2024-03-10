Dubai-based Filipino entrepreneur now franchise holder of 4 national Miss Universe organizations

MANILA, Philippines — Dubai-based Filipino entrepreneur Josh Yugen's recent appointment as national director of the Miss Universe New Zealand Organization brings to four the number of national organizations he handles under the Miss Universe brand, including his current franchises/licenses for Miss Universe Bahrain, Miss Universe Egypt and Miss Universe Pakistan.

Yugen is celebrating the success of his Miss Universe Pakistan franchise, especially with the semifinal placement of delegate Erica Robin in the Top 20 of the pageant's edition last year held in El Salvador. It was truly a remarkable maiden voyage for both the organization and their first-ever representative.

With a proven track record of success in the entertainment and fashion industries, Yugen brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience to the prestigious pageant. He made his mark in the world of luxe travel and fashion as the publisher of XPedition Magazine.

"I am honored to be appointed as the new franchise owner and national director of Miss Universe New Zealand. I am excited to bring my passion for empowering women and promoting diversity to the prestigious pageant.

"I look forward to working with the talented team behind Miss Universe New Zealand to create an unforgettable journey that celebrates the beauty and intelligence of New Zealand women. With my experience in the entertainment and fashion industries, I am confident that we will showcase the best of New Zealand to the world and provide a platform for the next generation of role models and leaders," Yugen said.

The Miss Universe Organization's announcement was also posted in Josh Yugen's account on Instagram.

Current titleholder Georgia Waddington will crown her successor at the culmination of the 2024 crowning ceremonies. The new winner will be the first delegate under Josh Yugen's directorship.

To date, New Zealand won the Miss Universe title only once in 1983 with Lorraine Anne Downes.

