Beauty queens, popular surnames make Century Tuna Superbods 2024 cut

Century Superbods 2024 finalists with judges including Century Pacific Food Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Banzon, Century Pacific Food Inc. Vice President and General Manager for Branded Tuna Division Carlo Endaya, Actress and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Century Tuna Superbods 2022 Grand Winners Kirk Bondad and Christelle Abello at the auditions held on April 27, 2024 in Market Market, Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Familiar faces in the pageantry world and even familiar last names from sports and showbiz were among the 36 men and women who will vie at this year's Century Tuna Superbods.

Over a hundred fit men and women started as early as 7 a.m. to present themselves at the final call back for the biennial competition held yesterday in Market, Market in Taguig City.

Each of the aspirants flexed their well-toned, enviable physiques as they shared their life stories and fitness journeys to the public and to the judging panel.

The panel included Century Pacific Food Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Banzon, Century Pacific Food Inc. Vice President and General Manager for Branded Tuna Division Carlo Endaya, Marketing Manager of Century Tuna and Vita Coco Bea Ballesca-Martinez, Actress and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Century Tuna Superbods 2022 Grand Winners Kirk Bondad and Christelle Abello.

By 6 p.m., the judges decided on the fate of the women and men who joined the fitness tilt.

Host Robi Domingo revealed that the panel chose 18 men and 18 women who will advance to the Century Tuna Superbods Finals set for July.

Before he called on the finalists, he revealed that among these finalists, there will be two wildcards. They include voice actor Inka Magnaye and Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Imelda Schweighart.

Like Schweighart, there were other notable former beauty contestants and titleholders who made this year's cut. They include Miss Tourism World 2022 1st runner-up Justine Felizarta and Clare Dacanay, a mother who joined last year's Miss Universe Philippines 2023 competition.

Popular male model Patrick Patawaran made it to this year's finals.

Showbiz and sports scions also secured their spots in the Top 18. Jerico Ejercito, the son of former Laguna governor E.R. Ejercito or also known as actor George Estregan, is also a finalist.

Another familiar last name, Webb, makes the cut as one of former basketball player and senator Freddie Webb's grandsons takes his spot at this year's male roster. Former NorthPort 3x3 player David Joshua Webb was the last to be called at the end of Saturday's auditions.

The other male finalists are Nikko Nackaerts, Tony de Oteyza, Angel Mallari, Jether Palomo, Kris Guevarra, John Jenric Saldivar, Michael Ver Comaling, Jose Vicente Sobrevilla, John Paulo Dela Cruz, Carlo Adorador, Aaron Davis, Jeff Ong, Enzo Bonoan, Derick Hibaler and Naia Ching.

The remaining female finalists are Monique de los Santos, Mariah Nicole Valdez, Brooke Barredo, Lea Macapagal, Hazel Ortiz, Morena Carlos, Chrystel Mae Correos, Jasmin Ariola, Julia Sucgang-Bonoan, Naelah Alshorbaji, Jessica Marasigan, Miaow Ayesa, Keylyn Trajano and Teodora Marie Reiss.

This year's tilt focuses on the "Best You Ever" campaign, which promotes self-love and holistic self-improvement beyond physical transformation. The theme encouraged participants to become the best versions of themselves, led by its celebrity Superbod ambassador, Kathryn Bernardo.

