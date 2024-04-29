WATCH: Marian Rivera does Asoka-style Marimar beauty reel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Marian Rivera brought back her well-loved character Marimar.

In her TikTok account, Marian posted a video of herself doing her makeup.

She then transformed to Marimar while dancing to the teleserye's introduction in Asoka style.

"Bring you back to 2007 - Asoka style," she captioned the post.

Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes starred in the "Marimar" series aired in 2007.

It was the local adaptation of the Mexican series of the same title, released in 1994 starring Thalia.

RELATED: 'Challenge accepted': Marian Rivera teases Marimar dance in new post