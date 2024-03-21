Herlene Budol reacts to pageant 'luto,' Miss Universe 'fake inclusivity' issues

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress and beauty queen Herlene Budol believed that beauty pageants are really fair to every contestant.

At last week's opening of international lifestyle brand Shein's Style Avenue Pop-Up Store in Festival Mall in Alabang, Philstar.com asked Herlene what’s her take to “luto” accusations being thrown at pageants.

“Sa akin, nakakailang pageant na din po ako, wala po sigurong lutuan. Nasa destiny din ng babae, nasa sipag, tiyaga at determinadong tao 'yung deserving,” she said.

Herlene is also in favor of lifting the age limit in Miss Universe.

“Siguro pinatunayan lang ng Miss Universe ang pantay-pantay na pagtingin sa bawat tao. So kung sila agree po doon, agree din po ako,” she said.

The "Black Rider" star said that while she is busy being an actress, she is not closing doors to joining pageants again.

