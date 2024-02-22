Filipino skincare brand tapped as Miss Universe Philippines 2024 presenter

This year sees the strengthened partnership of Miss Universe Philippines and Kemans as the latter takes the role of presenter and official skin care partner.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) has ushered in the summer season by presenting the 55 gorgeous and diverse candidates to the press on February 18 at the Grand Ballroom of Hilton Manila.

This year's pageant aims to showcase the best the country has to offer. With the theme "Love for All," Miss Universe Philippines 2024 continues to advocate for inclusivity in diversity.

Last year, the country's most prestigious beauty pageant opened its doors to mothers. This year, the organization removed all age restrictions, an unprecedented bold move that made the pageant even more inclusive.

This year also sees the strengthened partnership of Miss Universe Philippines and Kemans as the latter takes the role of presenter and official skin care partner. Kemans is a premier Filipino skincare and personal care solutions brand and the brainchild of chief executive officer Dr. Eric "Yappy" Yapjuangco and his wife, chief operating officer Vina Yapjuangco. The husband-and-wife powerhouse will also serve as MUPh advisers/council members.

During the press presentation, Lerma Sta. Cruz, general manager of Kemans and The Icon Clinic, emphasized the brand and MUPh’s shared commitment in promoting Filipino beauty and world-class talent.

She also announced the search for the Next Miss Kemans, the winner of which would have big shoes to fill after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx.

As the pageant's official skincare partner, Kemans is committed to providing contestants with world-class products that can rival international brands and assured the ladies that their skin will be made pageant-ready using the brand's products, like Kemans' four types of facial serum, namely, Ultimate White Radiance, Niacinamide Blemish Blur, Vitamin C Brightening and Regenerating, and Retinol Skin Renew.

To ensure that the pageant beauties have even-toned underarms, they will also get to try Kemans Ultimate White Radiance Pit Solutions products.

